Haftungsausschluss

* Der Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor ist nicht in allen Ländern erhältlich. Informationen zur Verfügbarkeit des gesamten Produktsortiments erhalten Sie von Ihrem Philips Vertriebsteam.

** Eine vollständige Liste der kompatiblen Geräte ist der Gebrauchsanweisung zu entnehmen. Alternativ erhalten Sie weitere Informationen bei Ihrem Philips Vertriebsteam.

1. Morey TE, Rice MJ, Vasilopoulos T, Dennis DM, Melker RJ.Feasibility and accuracy of nasal alar pulse oximetry. Br J Anaesth. 2014; 112(6):1109-14. doi: 10.1093/bja/aeu095.

2. Schallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Arroyo C, Mazuski J. Comparison of nasal and forehead oximetry accuracy and pressure injury in critically ill patients. Heart & Lung 2018, 47:93-99. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrtlng.2017.12.002

3. Schallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Mazuski J. Comparison of Nasal and Forehead Oximetry Accuracy and Pressure Injury in Critically Ill Patients. Critical Care Medicine. 2016;44:12(Suppl.).