    T-Line – Interaktiver Touchscreen

      T-Line

      Inspiration für Neues

      Broschüre herunterladen

      Für Bildung gemacht


      Mit der Philips T-Line motivieren, fördern und inspirieren Sie Lehrer und Schüler. Dieses innovative Display wurde entwickelt, um die Interaktion in einer schnelllebigen digitalen Welt zu maximieren. Es verfügt über Multitouch-Technologie und einen Whiteboard-Modus für verbesserte Interaktivität und optimierte Zusammenarbeit im Klassenzimmer.

      Fördern Sie das neue Lernen

      Schaffen Sie einen Klassenraum, in dem es sich leicht lernen lässt. Mit der Philips T-Line wecken Sie Neugierde und regen die Fantasie der Schüler an, damit Sie in allen Unterrichtsfächern optimal unterrichten können.
      Ein interaktiver Touchscreen macht die Ideenfindung und -entwicklung zwischen Schülern und Lehrern effektiver, während es die smarte Konnektivität ermöglicht, Apps, Medien, Social-Media-Feeds und Online-Inhalte auf dem großen Bildschirm zu verwenden, und so für lebendige Unterrichtsstunden sorgt.
      Erstellen Sie einen interaktiven Klassenraum mit dem Philips Whiteboard

      Optimierter Unterricht


      Inspirieren Sie Ihre Schüler mit interessanten Unterrichtsstunden, die den Lehrplan zum Leben erwecken. Verbinden Sie Social-Media- und Web-basierte Anwendungen, um Live-Feeds, Daten und Medien bereitzustellen, und bringen Sie hochwertige Inhalte in den Klassenraum, die für alle Bildungsstufen geeignet sind.
      Powered by Android für Bildung – Klassenraum Smart-Board

      Powered by Android


      Philips Displays mit Android-Betriebssystem sind schnell, vielseitig und einfach zu navigieren. Sie sind für native Android-Apps optimiert, die sie direkt aus dem Google Play Store installieren können, wo sie Zugriff auf die neuesten Bildungsquellen und mehr erhalten. Automatische Updates sorgen dafür, dass Ihre Apps immer auf dem neuesten Stand und konform bleiben, wenn sich die Funktionen und erforderlichen Sicherheitsprotokolle weiterentwickeln.
      Whiteboard für Schulen

      Interaktives Whiteboard

      Inspirieren Sie die kreative Zusammenarbeit im Klassenraum mit dem Whiteboard-Modus. Wenn Sie diese Funktion aktivieren, wird das Display zu einer leeren Leinwand, auf die von mehreren Personen gleichzeitig per Hand oder mit speziellen Displaystiften gezeichnet werden kann. Alles, was auf dem Bildschirm angezeigt wird, kann digital versendet und ganz einfach ausgedruckt oder als Datei an Schüler und Lehrer freigegeben werden.

      Den Weg für neue Ideen frei machen


      Geben Sie Ihren Schülern das notwendige Selbstvertrauen, ihre Ideen und Konzepte der Klasse vorzustellen. Mit einem interaktiven Touchscreen können Schüler ihre Inhalte und Visionen ganz einfach anhand der gesammelten Informationen, Referenzen und Medien aus einer beliebigen Quelle, einschließlich Cloud-basierter Dienste und Standardsoftware, Mitschülern und Lehrern präsentieren.
      Den Weg für neue Ideen frei machen
      Symbol "Immer auf dem neuesten Stand"

      Immer auf dem neuesten Stand


      Verschaffen Sie Ihrer Bildungseinrichtung mit praxisgerechten Anwendungen im Klassenraum einen wichtigen Wettbewerbsvorteil. Die Philips T-Line wurde für intuitive Funktionen entwickelt, die alltägliche digitale Erfahrungen mit den neuesten Lernmethoden verbinden. Eine vollständig aktualisierbare Software-Suite und anpassbare Funktionen sorgen über Jahre hinweg für besseren Unterricht.
      Symbol für Premium-IR-Touch

      Multitouch-Technologie


      Praktisches Lernen ist ein wirksames Mittel, den Unterricht lebendig zu gestalten, sodass Schüler emotional eingebunden werden. Mit 20 Berührungspunkten eignet sich die Philips T-Line perfekt für interaktive Gemeinschafts- und Wettbewerbsaufgaben, die visuelle, audiobasierte und kinästhetische Inhalte kombinieren. Dieses leistungsstarke Display ist außerdem mit automatischer Berührungserkennung und einem USB-Anschluss für echten Plug-and-Play-Betrieb ausgestattet.

      • Von überall am Unterricht teilnehmen

        Entdecken Sie die T-Line 189 cm (75")

      • Lebendige Präsentationen

