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  • The Freddie
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RetroIndoor-Over-Ear-Kopfhörer

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Bewertungen | 89% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

The Freddie

Oh, sie sind Ihr bester Freund. Gönnen Sie Ihrer Lieblingsmusik mit diesen kabelgebundenen, offenen Kopfhörern mit klassischem Look den Sound, der ihr gebührt. Ideal für Musikgenuss zu Hause bieten diese Kopfhörer audiophiles Tuning, coolen Retro-Style und modernen Tragekomfort.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

The Freddie

  • Retro-Design, schillernder Sound

  • Offene kabelgebundene Kopfhörer

  • Abgewinkelte 50-mm-Treiber

  • Bequem für langes Hörvergnügen

Design aus alten Zeiten mit Sounds von heute

Design aus alten Zeiten mit Sounds von heute

Lederhosen, Ihr bestes Hemd und der Retro-70s-Look dieser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer! Egal, ob Sie es bei Vinyl krachen lassen oder die neueste Single streamen: Es ist an der Zeit, sich zurückzulehnen und den warmen, authentischen Sound zu genießen.

Offene Over-Ear-Kopfhörer. Erleben Sie Ihre Musik noch näher

Offene Over-Ear-Kopfhörer. Erleben Sie Ihre Musik noch näher

Dank des offenen Designs können Sie die Seele Ihrer Musik spüren. Da der Klang nicht von einem Gehäuse gefangen wird, erhalten Sie eine beeindruckende, raumfüllende Leistung, die Stimmen und Instrumente voneinander trennt, sodass Sie die volle Wirkung jedes einzelnen Tones genießen können. Es ist so, als wären Sie mit Ihrer Lieblingsband im Studio.

Abgewinkelte 50-mm-Neodym-Treiber. Authentischer HiFi-Sound

Abgewinkelte 50-mm-Neodym-Treiber. Authentischer HiFi-Sound

Die Neodym-Treiber wurden für eine Neigung von 15 Grad entwickelt, um der natürlichen Geometrie Ihres Ohrs zu entsprechen und jede Frequenz mit optimaler Genauigkeit zu hören. Sie erhalten schillernde Höhen, kontrollierte Tiefen und mittlere Frequenzen, die satt und natürlich klingen. Perfekt für jede Musik, die Sie gerne aufdrehen.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.6

von 5

13

Bewertungen

89%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones verfasst

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones verfasst

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Vorteile

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones verfasst

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones verfasst

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones verfasst

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones verfasst

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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