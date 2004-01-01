Dies ist ein Akku für Goldway Patientenmonitore. 11,1 V, 4800 mAh. 1 Stück/Packung.
Lassen Sie uns in Kontakt treten!
Wie können wir Ihnen weiterhelfen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ich verstehe
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ich verstehe
Unsere Seite wird am besten mit der neuesten Version von Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome oder Firefox angezeigt.