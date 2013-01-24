Startseite
Experience a streamlined workflow for follow-up and analysis of oncology patients. Monitor disease state to assess treatment response using CT, MR, PET/CT, and SPECT/CT data. Segment lesions and quantify anatomic and metabolic state over time. Enhanced semi-automatic volumetric segmentation optimized per modality. Advanced treatment response criteria support is part of the preset and reflected in a workflow which allows for easy review in different layouts. Quantitative overview of volumetric and functional features is organized for ease of use.

