Startseite
Philips – Klicken Sie hier, um zur Startseite zu gelangen

Suchbegriffe

- -

- Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

-

Ähnliche Produkte finden

Take advantage of multiple presets and user-defined options to reduce comprehensive vascular analysis planning to five minutes. The robust bone removal algorithm on Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) provides 3D visualization of the vessels. Additional automatic tools, such as bone removal and centerlines and vessel labeling as well as inner and outer lumen contours (together with the Enhanced Zero-click Performance option), contribute to fast, consistent results. Easily navigate through multiple findings and when you’re finished, export rich, customizable reports to your RIS or PACS without hassle.

Kontaktieren Sie uns

Mediengalerie

Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

Ich verstehe