- MR IViewBOLD

This package facilitates off-line functional BOLD MRI analysis for both block, event-related, and seed-based resting state analysis, thereby enabling visualization of task-related areas of activation. Automated pre-processing like dynamics registration, registration to anatomical reference etc enables efficient workflow. Furthermore, the user can have detailed reviews of the data, e.g. review of the average responses to events, display registration results across dynamics etc. Export of functional results to other DICOM nodes like surgical planning devices is included in the base configuration.

