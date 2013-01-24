Experience a powerful yet simple to use MI and multi-modality image review and analysis environment for clinical evaluation of MI planar, SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MR examinations. The application offers: The ability to add studies to the review list and batch viewing MPR, MIP and fused 3D volume display Slab Viewer to view oblique slices 2D and 3D SUV measurements: SUV Body Weight, SUV Lean Body Mass, SUV Body Surface Area, and SUV Body Mass Index Automated 3D segmentation of lesions based on SUV value or percentage of SUV max, and the ability to export 3D contours in DICOM-RT Structure Set format to radiation therapy planning systems A layout editor for personalized display