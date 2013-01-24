Startseite
Experience a powerful yet simple to use MI and multi-modality image review and analysis environment for clinical evaluation of MI planar, SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MR examinations. The application offers:  The ability to add studies to the review list and batch viewing  MPR, MIP and fused 3D volume display  Slab Viewer to view oblique slices  2D and 3D SUV measurements: SUV Body Weight, SUV Lean Body Mass, SUV Body Surface Area, and SUV Body Mass Index  Automated 3D segmentation of lesions based on SUV value or percentage of SUV max, and the ability to export 3D contours in DICOM-RT Structure  Set format to radiation therapy planning systems  A layout editor for personalized display

