Startseite
Philips – Klicken Sie hier, um zur Startseite zu gelangen

Suchbegriffe

- -

- Virtualization

-

Ähnliche Produkte finden

Boost your system’s performance by using your existing hardware as often as possible and increasing its flexibility. The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 now offers a software-only model that allows the solution to be deployed in your IT infrastructure. VMware certification enables the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 to run server or client-side virtualization virtualization in customer or Philips owned equipment. The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 is now Citrix®-ready, which allows the solution to run on server-side virtualization. It’s deployed throughout your enterprise using a virtualized client application.

Kontaktieren Sie uns

Mediengalerie

Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

Ich verstehe