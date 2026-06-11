Haftungsausschluss

1 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretation of the Electrocardiogram, Part VI: Acute Ischemia/Infarction. Circulation 2009; 100:e262-e270.

2 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretaton of the Electrocardiogram, Part II: Electrocardiography Diagnostic Statement List. J Am Coll Cardiology, 2007:49:1128-135.

3 The DXL ECG Algorithm is available on the PageWriter TC70 and TC50 Cardiograph with the features and capabilities described above. The DXL ECG Algorithm is also available on the PageWriter TC30 and HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator with a differentiated set of features.