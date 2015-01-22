ProdukteSupport

Später bezahlen mit Klarna

10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung

Kostenloser Versand ab 40€

30 Tage Rückgaberecht

2 Jahre Garantie

Ein gesunder Lebensstil beginnt hier. Melden Sie sich an und sichern Sie sich exklusive Angebote.

Alle Serien

  • Produktfoto von vorne
  • Produktdetailfoto
  • Produktdetailfoto
  • Produktdetailfoto
  • Foto des Produkts in Gebrauch
  • Foto des Produkts in Gebrauch
  • Verpackungsfoto
  • Hauptbild
  • Produktfoto von vorne
  • Produktdetailfoto
  • Produktdetailfoto
  • Produktdetailfoto
  • Foto des Produkts in Gebrauch
  • Foto des Produkts in Gebrauch
  • Verpackungsfoto
  • Hauptbild

Eingestellt

Dockingstation mit Lightning-Connector

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Bewertungen

Der passende Sound für Ihr Zuhause

Die Dockingstation DS1400, kompatibel mit iPhone 5 und den aktuellen iPods über den Lightning-Anschluss, bietet Ihnen hervorragenden Sound. Für zusätzliche Vielseitigkeit ist sie mit einem USB-Anschluss ausgestattet, über den Sie ein weiteres mobiles Gerät aufladen können, auch wenn Ihr iPod/iPhone angeschlossen ist.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Der passende Sound für Ihr Zuhause

  • für iPod/iPhone

  • mit Nachtlicht und Uhr

  • USB-Anschluss zum Laden

  • 6 W

Sanfte Nachtbeleuchtung

2 aktive Treiber und Bassröhre für ausgeglichenen, satten Klang

Elegantes und kompaktes Design, das auf jeden Nachttisch passt

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

2.0

von 5

21

Bewertungen

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS1400 docking speaker verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS1400 docking speaker verfasst

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS1400 docking speaker verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS1400 docking speaker verfasst

30/11/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ganz ok, aber für den Preis kann man mehr erwarten

Bin soweit ganz zufrieden mit dem Dock, aber wenn man die Uhrzeit-Anzeige auf die hellste Stufe stellt und leise Musik hört, hört man einen störendes "Surren" der Lautsprecher. Des weiteren lässt sich das iPhone 5s nur mit "gegenhalten" aus dem Dock entfernen, hoffentlich schleift sich das noch ein bisschen ein. Klanglich ist es für mich im Bad allemal ausreichend.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS1400 Dockingstation verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS1400 Dockingstation verfasst

Melde dich für den Philips Newsletter an, um exklusive Angebote zu erhalten

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • 10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration

Ich möchte gerne Werbemitteilungen – basierend auf meinen Interessen und meinem Verhalten – zu Philips Produkten, Services, Veranstaltungen und Werbeaktionen erhalten. Ich kann diese jederzeit einfach wieder abbestellen!

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • 10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration