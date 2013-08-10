Eingestellt
HP6368/00
Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps
2.9
von 5
64
Bewertungen
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive verfasst
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive verfasst
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive verfasst