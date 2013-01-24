There are many challenges to be faced today in IMRT Planning. It is often a labor-intensive process, generating inconsistent results. There are many steps to IMRT treatment planning - often delaying start of treatment. The process is tedious and repetitive, requiring significant planner/physician interaction. Plan quality varies depending on the experience of the user, creating inconsistencies in treatment. Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning makes this entire process faster, less labor intensive and more reproducible.