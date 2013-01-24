EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. One study showed EmboGuide detects 50% more feeders than standard DSA1
MRI-like lesion detection in your lab
XperCT Dual is the next evolution of XperCT, offering MRI-like lesion detection2 in your oncology lab. The DualPhase acquisition* and DualView functions allow simultaneous visualization of two sequentially acquired 3D data sets.
Fast detection & volume measurement
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to isolate the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.
Supports precise navigation to target
EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support precise navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.
