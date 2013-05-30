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X-tremeVisionFahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

12342XVB1

3.5
| (41) Bewertungen
Sicher unterwegs
Die Philips X-tremeVision Halogen-Scheinwerferlampe bietet bis zu 100 % mehr Sicht. X-tremeVision wurde mit modernster Technologie für ultimatives helles Licht entwickelt. Sie ist ECE-konform und für den Einsatz im Straßenverkehr zugelassen.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Mehr Sicht auf die Straße

Sicher unterwegs

  • Lampentyp: H4

  • Stückzahl pro Packung: 1

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

Sehen Sie weiter und reagieren Sie schneller mit bis zu 100 % mehr Sicht

Dank des einzigartigen Produktdesigns bietet X-tremeVision ein ultimatives helles Licht auf der Straße

Mehr Fahrkomfort und Sicherheit

Mit X-tremeVision können Sie Hindernisse und Verkehrsschilder frühzeitiger erkennen und schneller reagieren. Licht ist ein grundlegender Bestandteil des Fahrerlebnisses sowie der Schlüssel zur Unfallverhütung. Dieses Produkt verhindert Unfälle aktiv, indem es die Gesamtsichtbarkeit und Straßenbeleuchtung erhöht.

Erfüllt die hohen Qualitätsstandards der ECE-Homologation

X-tremeVision erfüllt die Standards der ECE-Homologation vollständig.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.5

von 5

41

Bewertungen

30/05/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gute Lichtleistung - unterdurchschnittliche Lebensdauer

Ich fahre tagsüber ohne Licht. Ich fahre wenig. Noch weniger fahre ich nachts. Die Philips X-treme Vision H4 geben sehr schönes Licht. Ihre Lebensdauer unterdurchschnittlich - weniger als ein halbes Jahr! Dafür ist ihr Preis zu hoch. Das "Ausgezeichnet" erhalten sie von mir nur wegen ihrer Lichtleistung.

Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst

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