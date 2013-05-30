Eingestellt
12342XVB1
Lampentyp: H4
Stückzahl pro Packung: 1
12 V, 60/55 W
Dank des einzigartigen Produktdesigns bietet X-tremeVision ein ultimatives helles Licht auf der Straße
Mit X-tremeVision können Sie Hindernisse und Verkehrsschilder frühzeitiger erkennen und schneller reagieren. Licht ist ein grundlegender Bestandteil des Fahrerlebnisses sowie der Schlüssel zur Unfallverhütung. Dieses Produkt verhindert Unfälle aktiv, indem es die Gesamtsichtbarkeit und Straßenbeleuchtung erhöht.
X-tremeVision erfüllt die Standards der ECE-Homologation vollständig.
3.5
von 5
41
Bewertungen
Andy24
30/05/2013
Deutschland
Sehr gute Lichtleistung - unterdurchschnittliche Lebensdauer
Ich fahre tagsüber ohne Licht. Ich fahre wenig. Noch weniger fahre ich nachts. Die Philips X-treme Vision H4 geben sehr schönes Licht. Ihre Lebensdauer unterdurchschnittlich - weniger als ein halbes Jahr! Dafür ist ihr Preis zu hoch. Das "Ausgezeichnet" erhalten sie von mir nur wegen ihrer Lichtleistung.
Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb verfasst