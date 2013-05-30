These are the best lights I've ever had! I could never go back to driving with standard halogen bulbs. It's a clear crisp white light, that blasts the roadway full of light. It's much easier to see at night and in the early mornings. I do most of my driving in the dark and these lights have given me so much more confidence while driving. I know that I can see, and be seen by other drivers. Philips has really created an awesome product. I have upgraded both mine and my wife's car with these. I won't buy anything else. They are a great product at a reasonable price. I've tried all sorts of differn't bulbs throught the years, these have been the best. Thank you Philips for making a great product!