Eingestellt
AWP3704/10
X-Guard
Ein gefilterter Wasserstrahl eignet sich ideal zum Trinken und Kochen. Der ungefilterte Wasserstrahl und Sprühstrahl eignen sich zum Geschirrwaschen und zu anderen Reinigungszwecken.
Ersetzen Sie den alten Filter mühelos durch einen neuen Filter mit einer einfachen Drehung.
Der Timer erinnert Sie daran, wann der Filter ausgetauscht werden muss, für das beste Ergebnis.
3.5
von 5
2
Bewertungen
Grafton
26/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Excellent product
Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends
Vorteile
Easy to install and use
Nachteile
None
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst
Green55555
12/05/2022
United Kingdom
Worked great for a few months then broke
Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.
Vorteile
Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap
Nachteile
Broke after a couple of months
Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst