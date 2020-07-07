[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Philips PowerLife Steam iron is excellent for ironing. The length of the cord for iron is 2.5metres, perfect for ironing and if you need to move it to a suitable place makes it easier. Superior gliding performance and 4x longer life with anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, is superb. Glides across clothing and taking all creases out of the clothes with ease. The water tank is large enough to last for doing clothes, easy to fill aswell once ran out. Left clothes crease free, took minimal ironing to get best results. Make ironing easier, quicker and iron performs well. Only downside is no clip for the plug to be attached to the cord once finished, so unravels at time which is a little troublesome.