Eingestellt
Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag
Für stets großartige Ergebnisse benötigst du ein Bügeleisen, das dich nie im Stich lässt. Mit der kratzfesten SteamGlide Bügelsohle, einem starken gleichmäßigen Dampfausstoß und der integrierten Calc-Clean-Funktion bietet dieses erstklassige Bügeleisen dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertige Leistung.
2.300 W
Gleichmäßiger Dampfausstoß von 40 g/min
Dampfstoß von 150 g
SteamGlide Bügelsohle
Ermöglicht schnelles Aufheizen und kraftvolle Leistung.
Dringt tiefer in das Gewebe ein, um auch hartnäckige Falten zu entfernen.
Kräftiger, gleichmäßiger Dampfausstoß, um Falten schneller zu entfernen.
Auszeichnungen
4.5
von 5
48
Bewertungen
92%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Syllybee
07/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Very easy, functional iron
Good level of steam, making ironing easy. At first thought it would be a little heavy for me but it glides easily
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst
Worldryder
15/08/2019
United Kingdom
Fast and easy
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Would recommend. Always in a rush and the iron heats up fast and is great on thick material. Love the steam feature just make sure u have the jug ready to top up
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst
Kelzy1301
02/08/2019
United Kingdom
Cuts ironing time in half
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I would highly recommend this iron to everybody having 4 kids I have to iron quite a bit but this iron seemed to cut the time I spent on ironing in half. There is plenty of steam it glides across all kinds of clothing with ease it's easy to use different settings and had no problems filling it with water had no leakage what so ever and got all creases out of clothes and didn't leave any marks at all. It heated up very quickly and the steam started straight away.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst
Im Vergleich zu der antihaftbeschichteten Bügelsohle von Philips