Eingestellt
Genießen Sie das Gefühl von Satin auf Ihrer Haut.
Der Philips SatinSoft Epilierer mit Hautpflegesystem schützt die Haut vor Ziepen und verbessert die Hygiene. Das Gerät kann kabellos verwendet werden und ist wiederaufladbar für eine komfortable Verwendung, wo immer Sie möchten. Inklusive Aufsatz für empfindliche Stellen.
Hautpflegesystem
Kabellos
Einzigartiges Philips Design mit hypoallergenen Borsten für optimale Hygiene. Passt sich perfekt Ihrer Hand an und ermöglicht so eine optimale Haarentfernung. Kann sowohl trocken als auch unter der Dusche verwendet werden.
Das sanft vibrierende Massageelement stimuliert und glättet die Haut für angenehmes Epilieren.
Dieser Epilierer verfügt über sanfte Pinzetten, die Härchen entfernen, ohne dabei an der Haut zu ziehen.
3.9
von 5
15
Bewertungen
93%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst
Huhec
04/12/2013
España
Imprescindible en nuestro armario
Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora verfasst