I am pleased with my Philips epilator, it is light and fairly quiet to use, produces good results and is painless to use, I have used several different brands of epilators previously, some have been quite painful and noisy. The one problem I do find is that the plastic top recommended for use under arm and the bikini line flips off when is use. A big plus with the Philips is that you can wash the heads after use, and being cordless means that you can use it anywhere and lasts quite a long time between charging