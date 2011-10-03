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  • Präzise und gründliche Rasur
  • Präzise und gründliche Rasur
  • Präzise und gründliche Rasur
  • Präzise und gründliche Rasur

Eingestellt

7000 seriesElektrorasierer

HQ7180/16

4
| (3) Bewertungen
Präzise und gründliche Rasur
Dieser Rasierer verfügt über das einzigartige Präzisionsschnittsystem mit ultradünnen Scherköpfen mit Schlitzen zum Erfassen langer Haare und Löchern, dank denen auch kürzere Bartstoppel erfasst werden können. Der Rasierer ist zudem vollständig abwaschbar.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Entfernt selbst die kürzesten Bartstoppel

Präzise und gründliche Rasur

Super Lift & Cut-Technologie

Super Lift & Cut-Technologie

Das 2-Klingen-System dieses Elektrorasierers hebt die Haare an und schneidet sie direkt für eine sanfte Rasur an der Hautoberfläche ab.

Abwaschbarer Rasierer

Der wasserdichte Philips Rasierer kann ganz einfach unter fließendem Wasser abgespült werden.

Reflex Action-System

Reflex Action-System

Passt sich automatisch den Konturen von Gesicht und Hals an.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.0

von 5

3

Bewertungen

2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality at an attractive price.

This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver verfasst

18/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use shaver with trimmer

Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.

Vorteile

Gives a close shave.

Nachteile

Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver verfasst

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week

I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver verfasst

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