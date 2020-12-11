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Eingestellt

Shaver series 3000Elektrorasierer

HQ7340/16

3.9
| (49) Bewertungen | 83% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Präzise und verlässlich
Dieser Philips Elektrorasierer verfügt über das einzigartige Präzisionsschnittsystem mit ultradünnen Scherköpfen mit Schlitzen zum Erfassen langer Haare sowie Löchern, mit denen auch kürzere Bartstoppeln erfasst werden können. Der Rasierer ist zudem vollständig abwaschbar.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Weltweit die führende Marke für Elektrorasierer1

Entfernt selbst die kürzesten Bartstoppeln

Präzise und verlässlich

  • Präzisionsrasiersystem

Präzisionsschnittsystem

Präzisionsschnittsystem

Der Philips Rasierer verfügt über ultradünne Scherköpfe mit Schlitzen zum Erfassen langer Haare und Löchern, mit denen auch kürzeste Bartstoppeln erfasst werden können.

Reflex Action-System

Reflex Action-System

Passt sich automatisch den Konturen von Gesicht und Hals an.

Komfort-Scherköpfe

Komfort-Scherköpfe

Das hautschonende Profil dieser Philips Scherköpfe ermöglicht einen sanften Hautkontakt für eine komfortable Rasur.

Technische Daten

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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.9

von 5

49

Bewertungen

83%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

11/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

well made

i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service

Vorteile

good quality

Nachteile

none

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Quelle: Euromonitor International Limited, Einzelhandelsumsatz in Volumen, nach der Definition von Körperhaarrasierern, 2024 daten, Forschung durchgeführt im Oktober 2024. 