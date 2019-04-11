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  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken
  • Ideal für sanftes Trinken

Philips Avent Baby BottlesNatural Babyflasche

SCF039/17

4.4
| (20) Bewertungen

1 Auszeichnung

Ideal für sanftes Trinken
Enthält einen Sauger für Neugeborene. Der kleine Behälter sorgt für die richtige Menge für den kleinen Bauch Ihres Babys. Die Flaschen reduzieren Koliken und Unwohlsein, indem sie die Luft vom Bauch Ihres Babys weg führen. Funktioniert mit allen Natural Line Saugern.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

Ideal für sanftes Trinken

Ideal für sanftes Trinken

  • 60 ml

  • ab 0 Monaten

Für weniger Koliken

Für weniger Koliken

Der Sauger wurde entwickelt, um Fütterungsprobleme zu reduzieren, indem er Luft vom Bauch deines Babys ableitet.

Flexibles Spiraldesign mit Komfortkissen

Flexibles Spiraldesign mit Komfortkissen

Unser flexibles Spiraldesign in Kombination mit Komfortkissen sorgt für natürliche Bewegungen beim Füttern.

Weicher Sauger imitiert das Gefühl an der Brust

Weicher Sauger imitiert das Gefühl an der Brust

Der Sauger verfügt über eine besonders weiche Textur, die das Gefühl an der Brust imitiert

Technische Daten

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Auszeichnungen

  • Award image AWARD-961250

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.4

von 5

20

Bewertungen

2
1

11/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute and handy bottle

Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst

16/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is easy to use and it’s great

This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst

11/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby Bottle

My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde. 

  1. Was sind Koliken, und wie wirken sie sich auf Babys aus? Koliken werden zum Teil durch Verschlucken von Luft beim Füttern verursacht, was zu Unbehagen im Verdauungssystem des Babys führt. Zu den Symptomen zählen Weinen und Unwohlsein.