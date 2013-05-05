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Eingestellt

ActionFitKopfhörer mit Sportohrbügel

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Bewertungen

Ein sportlicher Begleiter

Diese Kopfhörer sind aus einem wasserdichten, antibakteriell behandelten Material und eignen sich hervorragend für Sportbegeisterte.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Anpassbar

Ein sportlicher Begleiter

  • ActionFit

  • Orange und Grau

Schweißbeständig

Schweißbeständig

Die wasserfeste Dichtung schützt Ihre Kopfhörer vor durch Schweiß verursachte Schäden

Geräuschisolierende Kopfhörer für minimale Umgebungsgeräusche

Geräuschisolierende Kopfhörer für minimale Umgebungsgeräusche

Dank der Geräuschisolation können Sie Musik intensiver und schon bei niedrigeren Lautstärken genießen als mit herkömmlichen Kopfhörern. Basierend auf umfassenden anatomischen Kenntnissen über das menschliche Ohr schützen die geräuschisolierenden Kopfhörer mit Ihrem angewinkelten Akustikdesign und dem perfekten Sitz vor unerwünschten Hintergrundgeräuschen und garantieren so optimalen Sound. Selbst bei moderater Lautstärke können Sie noch Musikdetails ohne störende Umgebungsgeräusche wahrnehmen. Die Ohrpolster für die Kopfhörer sind in drei Größen erhältlich, um perfekten Sitz zu garantieren.

Superweiche Silikonkappen für komfortablen Sitz

Superweiche Silikonkappen für komfortablen Sitz

Die superweichen Silikonkappen dieser Philips Ohrhörer in 3 Größen sorgen für komfortablen Sitz ohne Druckstellen und blenden unerwünschte Geräusche aus.

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Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

2.7

von 5

19

Bewertungen

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst

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