Eingestellt
40-mm-Treiber/geschlossen
Over-Ear
Welche Reise Sie auch antreten – diese Kopfhörer sind der Aufgabe gewachsen. Einmal Aufladen dauert nur 2 Stunden. Bei deaktivierter Geräuschunterdrückungsfunktion erhalten Sie 30 Stunden Wiedergabezeit (oder Sprechzeit) und bei aktivierter Funktion 25 Stunden. Zwei Stufen für schnelles Aufladen: Mit den Schnellladefunktionen Rapid Charge und Quick Charge erhalten Sie 2 bzw. 6 Stunden mehr Wiedergabezeit.
Dank der aktiven Geräuschunterdrückung können Sie alles hinter sich lassen. Schalten Sie den Lärm im Zug oder im Büro einfach per Tastendruck aus. Wenn Sie unterwegs sind, können Sie mit dem Leistungsmodus gleichzeitig Musik hören und auf die Straßengeräusche achten.
Von der Playlist bis zum Podcast – perfekt abgestimmte akustische Neodym-Treiber sorgen für tiefe Bässe und klare Mitteltöne. Die weichen Ohrpolster decken Ihr gesamtes Ohr ab und sorgen so für eine Abdichtung, die Außengeräusche passiv isoliert. Der Bügel ist leicht, einfach zu verstellen und verfügt über eine glatte Oberfläche: So können Sie sicher sein, dass sich der Kopfhörer nicht im Haar verwickelt.
4.1
von 5
189
Bewertungen
83%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
tichaona
25/06/2021
United Kingdom
best out there
clearer audio music sounds way better with these babies
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst
HelloKitty1980
30/05/2020
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Amazing headphones
These headphones are great value, I was impressed with the sound quality across all music genres and great noise cancellation. They are comfortable to wear and not too heavy,not too bulky, a sleek design with a premium feel. The touch control features are simple to use. I like the charging feature, it's swift and efficient. 15 minutes gives upto 6 hours battery life so perfect for travelling,plus handy case for when not in use.
Vorteile
Great sound quality fast charging, handy travel case, premium design.
Nachteile
None so far
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst
GreenIce
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Great for music and blocking out background sounds
I have been fortunate to be able to test the Philips headphones for music listening and taking calls for work and generally blocking out background sound when working in the house with my kids in the background. Upon opening the box, the carrier case which the headphones are stored is very sleek and easy to hold and feels solid enough to protect them if the case was dropped. Charging the headphones the first time was straight forward, the USB cable used to charge is short in length so no trip hazards, and due to it being a USB I could use any typical phone charger plug to begin charging. Charging was quick and must have taken no more than 30 minutes before being ready to use. The headphones are not covered in various buttons to control the functions; there's one pin/button used to switch to power the headset on/off, change tracks and a then the outside of the right headphone is touch sensitive for the volume, this gives the headphones a very simplistic look and easy to use when on the go, they are very comfortable on the head and ears and while running I never had any issues with them moving around loosely or falling off, whilst running I found that the headphones were ideal for music listening and I didn't need to use any of the noise cancelling functions or ambience settings, when working from home I used the headset for music looking when around the kids, here is where the additional settings come in useful, selecting abience sound alowed me to hear the children around me and react to naything they asked me whilst still playing music at a low level through the headphones, if I found concentration on work was needed switching noise cancelling by a simply tap on the outside of the right headphone would amplify the music and blocked out all background noise around me. Due to pairing them with my mobile, I also received various calls through the headphones and found the quality to be superb. The headphones are now my primary device for I go running and work within areas of loud background noise.
Vorteile
Easy to use, quick charge, long battery
Nachteile
Not really a concern but just be mindful that the right headphone is a touch pad and can accidentally be pressed when adjusting of handling
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst
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