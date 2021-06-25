ProdukteSupport

Später bezahlen mit Klarna

10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung

Kostenloser Versand ab 40€

30 Tage Rückgaberecht

2 Jahre Garantie

Ein gesunder Lebensstil beginnt hier. Melden Sie sich an und sichern Sie sich exklusive Angebote.

Alle Serien

  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
  • Stille, wann immer Sie möchten

Eingestellt

Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio

TAPH805BK/00

4.1
| (189) Bewertungen | 83% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Stille, wann immer Sie möchten
Hören Sie Ihre Musik, nicht den Regen. Sie können die aktive Geräuschunterdrückungsfunktion dieser kabellosen Over-Ear-Kopfhörer an Ihre Situation anpassen. Mit 30 Stunden Wiedergabezeit und flexibler Schnellladefunktion sind Sie für die gesamte Reise bestens gerüstet.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit aktiver Geräuschunterdrückung

Stille, wann immer Sie möchten

  • 40-mm-Treiber/geschlossen

  • Over-Ear

30 Stunden Wiedergabezeit oder Sprechzeit (25 Stunden mit aktivierter Geräuschunterdrückung)

Welche Reise Sie auch antreten – diese Kopfhörer sind der Aufgabe gewachsen. Einmal Aufladen dauert nur 2 Stunden. Bei deaktivierter Geräuschunterdrückungsfunktion erhalten Sie 30 Stunden Wiedergabezeit (oder Sprechzeit) und bei aktivierter Funktion 25 Stunden. Zwei Stufen für schnelles Aufladen: Mit den Schnellladefunktionen Rapid Charge und Quick Charge erhalten Sie 2 bzw. 6 Stunden mehr Wiedergabezeit.

Aktive Geräuschunterdrückung. Nur du und deine Musik.

Dank der aktiven Geräuschunterdrückung können Sie alles hinter sich lassen. Schalten Sie den Lärm im Zug oder im Büro einfach per Tastendruck aus. Wenn Sie unterwegs sind, können Sie mit dem Leistungsmodus gleichzeitig Musik hören und auf die Straßengeräusche achten.

Glatter, verstellbarer Bügel. Weiche Ohrpolster.

Von der Playlist bis zum Podcast – perfekt abgestimmte akustische Neodym-Treiber sorgen für tiefe Bässe und klare Mitteltöne. Die weichen Ohrpolster decken Ihr gesamtes Ohr ab und sorgen so für eine Abdichtung, die Außengeräusche passiv isoliert. Der Bügel ist leicht, einfach zu verstellen und verfügt über eine glatte Oberfläche: So können Sie sicher sein, dass sich der Kopfhörer nicht im Haar verwickelt.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.1

von 5

189

Bewertungen

83%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

25/06/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best out there

clearer audio music sounds way better with these babies

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst

30/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing headphones

These headphones are great value, I was impressed with the sound quality across all music genres and great noise cancellation. They are comfortable to wear and not too heavy,not too bulky, a sleek design with a premium feel. The touch control features are simple to use. I like the charging feature, it's swift and efficient. 15 minutes gives upto 6 hours battery life so perfect for travelling,plus handy case for when not in use.

Vorteile

Great sound quality fast charging, handy travel case, premium design.

Nachteile

None so far

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for music and blocking out background sounds

I have been fortunate to be able to test the Philips headphones for music listening and taking calls for work and generally blocking out background sound when working in the house with my kids in the background. Upon opening the box, the carrier case which the headphones are stored is very sleek and easy to hold and feels solid enough to protect them if the case was dropped. Charging the headphones the first time was straight forward, the USB cable used to charge is short in length so no trip hazards, and due to it being a USB I could use any typical phone charger plug to begin charging. Charging was quick and must have taken no more than 30 minutes before being ready to use. The headphones are not covered in various buttons to control the functions; there's one pin/button used to switch to power the headset on/off, change tracks and a then the outside of the right headphone is touch sensitive for the volume, this gives the headphones a very simplistic look and easy to use when on the go, they are very comfortable on the head and ears and while running I never had any issues with them moving around loosely or falling off, whilst running I found that the headphones were ideal for music listening and I didn't need to use any of the noise cancelling functions or ambience settings, when working from home I used the headset for music looking when around the kids, here is where the additional settings come in useful, selecting abience sound alowed me to hear the children around me and react to naything they asked me whilst still playing music at a low level through the headphones, if I found concentration on work was needed switching noise cancelling by a simply tap on the outside of the right headphone would amplify the music and blocked out all background noise around me. Due to pairing them with my mobile, I also received various calls through the headphones and found the quality to be superb. The headphones are now my primary device for I go running and work within areas of loud background noise.

Vorteile

Easy to use, quick charge, long battery

Nachteile

Not really a concern but just be mindful that the right headphone is a touch pad and can accidentally be pressed when adjusting of handling

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones verfasst

Melde dich für den Philips Newsletter an, um exklusive Angebote zu erhalten

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • 10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration

Ich möchte Werbemitteilungen – basierend auf meinen Präferenzen und meinem Verhalten – zu Philips Produkten, Services, Events und Aktionen erhalten. Ich kann mich jederzeit ganz einfach abmelden!

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • 10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration
Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Ergebnisse können variieren