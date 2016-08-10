Philips – Klicken Sie hier, um zur Startseite zu gelangen
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

     
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    Rose Gold Edition

    Weißere, gesündere Zähne mit unserer

    bisher elegantesten Philips Sonicare

    Weitere Farben:
    purple-brush
    white-brush
    black-brush
    pink-brush

      Technische Daten

      • Technische Daten

        Programme
        Programme
        Clean
        • Für ausgezeichnete tägliche Reinigung
        Weiß
        • Entfernt oberflächliche Verfärbungen
        Sensitive
        • Sanfte Reinigung für Zähne und Zahnfleisch
        Gum Care
        • Massiert sanft das Zahnfleisch
        Polish
        • Aufhellen und Polieren Ihrer Zähne
        Artikel enthalten
        Artikel enthalten
        Handstück
        • 1 DiamondClean
        Bürstenköpfe
        • 1 DiamondClean, Mini
        • 1 DiamondClean, Standard
        Ladeglas
        • 1
        Reiseetui
        • USB-Reiseladeetui
        Design und Materialausführung
        Design und Materialausführung
        Farbe
        • Rose Gold
        Reinigungsleistung
        Reinigungsleistung
        Geschwindigkeit
        • Bis zu 62.000 Bürstenkopfbewegungen/Min.
        Leistung
        • Entfernt bis zu 7 x mehr Plaque*
        Vorteile für die Gesundheit
        • Verbessert die Gesundheit Ihres Zahnfleisches in nur 2 Wochen
        Weiße Zähne
        • Zweifach weißere Zähne*
        Timer
        • 2-Minuten-Timer und 4-Quadranten-Timer
        Benutzerfreundlichkeit
        Benutzerfreundlichkeit
        Bürstenkopfsystem
        • Einfach aufsteckbare Bürstenköpfe
        Akkuanzeige
        • Beleuchtetes Symbol zeigt Akkustand an
        Handstück
        • Schlankes, ergonomisches Design
        Anzeige
        • Beleuchtetes Display
        Technische Daten
        Technische Daten
        Akku
        • Wiederaufladbar
        Batterietyp
        • Lithium-Ionen
        Betriebsdauer (voller bis leerer Akku)
        • Bis zu 3 Wochen*
        Leistung
        Leistung
        Spannung
        • 100 bis 240 V; 50 bis 60 Hz
        Service
        Service
        Gewährleistung
        • 2 Jahre eingeschränkte Garantie

