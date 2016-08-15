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  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
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  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
  • Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
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Eingestellt

Philips AventElektrische Doppel-Milchpumpe für Ihren Komfort

SCF334/02

3.9
| (27) Bewertungen

1 Auszeichnung

Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch
Wohlfühlen und Entspannen fördert den Milchfluss. Deswegen haben wir unsere bisher komfortabelste Milchpumpe entwickelt: Sitzen Sie in einer angenehmen Position, ohne sich unnötig vorbeugen zu müssen, und lassen Sie unser sanftes Massagekissen Ihren Milchfluss anregen.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

Milchpumpe mit Massagekissen

Mehr Komfort für mehr Milch

  • Natural

  • Umfasst 2 x 125-ml-Flasche

Angenehmere Position beim Abpumpen durch einzigartiges Design

Angenehmere Position beim Abpumpen durch einzigartiges Design

Die Milchpumpe ist in einem einzigartigen Design entwickelt, damit die Milch direkt von der Brust in die Flasche fließen kann – sogar wenn Sie aufrecht sitzen. Dies bedeutet, dass Sie beim Abpumpen von Milch bequemer sitzen können und sich nicht mehr nach vorne lehnen müssen, damit die Milch in die Flasche fließt. Eine bequeme und entspannte Sitzposition beim Abpumpen trägt ganz natürlich zu einem erleichterten Milchfluss bei.

Bietet einen sanften Stimulationsmodus und 3 Abpumpeinstellungen

Bietet einen sanften Stimulationsmodus und 3 Abpumpeinstellungen

Wenn die Pumpe eingeschaltet wird, beginnt automatisch der sanfte Stimulationsmodus, um den Milchfluss anzuregen. Wählen Sie dann eine der 3 Abpumpeinstellungen, um das Abpumpen für Sie so angenehm wie möglich zu gestalten.

Weiches Massagekissen für ein angenehmes Gefühl

Weiches Massagekissen für ein angenehmes Gefühl

Unser Massagekissen besteht aus einem neuartigen, samtweichen Gewebe, das ein warmes Gefühl auf der Haut erzeugt und den Milchfluss angenehm und sanft anregt. Das Kissen wurde so entwickelt, dass es die Saugbewegung Ihres Babys imitiert und den Milchspendereflex sanft anregt.

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Auszeichnungen

  • Award image AWARD-961264

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.9

von 5

27

Bewertungen

15/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So comfy!

Really can't complain about this pump. Gets milk out effectively and comfortably but it is noisy.. I'd like to be able to watch TV while I pump but I can't hear it

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst

08/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic product that's quick and easy to use

The Avnet double electric breast pump has help increase my milk supply. It helped me express double the amount of milk due to the double pump facility. I found the pump very easy to use and even easier to take apart in order to clean and sterilise it. The design of this pump allows u to pump will sitting back and relaxing, hence increasing your milk flow. I definately recommend this pump to other mums

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst

03/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous - a must have for mums

Loved this product, the double pump had soft pads which were comfortable, the double pump allowed quick expressing so I could express more in each sitting. I have tried other brands but I really liked with this pump you could lean back and sit comfortable, others you had to sit forwards so expressing was a real chore, especially with me having had a c section, I needed to be sat comfy not leaning forwards hurting my cut. I would Definetly recommend this to other mums at baby group and will Definetly use this pump if I have anymore children.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde. 

  1. 0 % BPA – gemäß EU-Richtlinie 10/2011

  2. Randomisierte kontrollierte Studie zum Vergleich von Abpumpmethoden nach Frühgeburt (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).