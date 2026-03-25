ProdukteSupport

Später bezahlen mit Klarna

10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung

Kostenloser Versand ab 40€

30 Tage Rückgaberecht

2 Jahre Garantie

Ein gesunder Lebensstil beginnt hier. Melden Sie sich an und sichern Sie sich exklusive Angebote.

Eingestellt

SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRR464/00

4
| (55) Bewertungen | 82% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.0

von 5

55

Bewertungen

82%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

25/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verifizierter Käufer

Produkt für alle Frauen

Toll Produkt. Sehr praktisch für benutzen und preis ist auch gut.

Diese Bewertung wurde für 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht verfasst

12/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Great ladies shaver

I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.

Vorteile

Good ladies facial shaver

Nachteile

None

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover verfasst

Date of Use 2026-03-12

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover verfasst

Date of Use 2026-03-12

22/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

The best!

Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover verfasst

Melde dich für den Philips Newsletter an, um exklusive Angebote zu erhalten

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • 10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration

Ich möchte Werbemitteilungen – basierend auf meinen Präferenzen und meinem Verhalten – zu Philips Produkten, Services, Events und Aktionen erhalten. Ich kann mich jederzeit ganz einfach abmelden!

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • 10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration