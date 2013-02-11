The sound from this player is extremely good and the features comprehensive. Apart from one glaring omission. The CD player does not support 'gapless' audio CDs such as Dark Side of the Moon, operas etc. So there is a distinct hiccup on each track change which makes it unlistenable. We returned ours. If you are not fussed by not being able to play gapless CDs then buy one, by all means. Another niggle is that although the remote has numbered buttons from 0-9, as far as I can see there is no use for them. It would have been nice to be able to preset button 1 to be, say, Radio 1.