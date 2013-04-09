Eingestellt
Der passende Sound für Ihr Zuhause
Erleben Sie Ihre Musik, Spiele und Videos mit dieser Philips Dockingstation DS3500/12 kabellos dank Bluetooth-Übertragung. Verbinden Sie Ihr/en iPod/iPhone/iPad über USB mit Ihrem Computer. Schließen Sie Ihr Gerät an eine Steckdose an, oder verwenden Sie Akkus.
für iPod/iPhone/iPad
Akku-/Netzbetrieb
Mit Dynamic Bass Boost können Sie per Tastendruck unabhängig von der eingestellten Lautstärke die Bässe in der Musik betonen und so für maximales Hörvergnügen sorgen. Die tiefsten Bassfrequenzen gehen bei niedriger Lautstärke meistens verloren. Um diesem Effekt entgegenzuwirken, können Sie mit Dynamic Bass Boost die Basspegel verstärken, damit auch bei niedriger Lautstärke ein gleichmäßiger Sound erzeugt wird.
4.0
von 5
27
Bewertungen
92%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Brooksy
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Excellent Product
First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst
Youngerphaze360
07/03/2013
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Excellent Product
Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst
Grantos
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!
I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst