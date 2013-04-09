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Eingestellt

Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®

DS3500/12

4

| (27) Bewertungen | 92% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

Der passende Sound für Ihr Zuhause

Erleben Sie Ihre Musik, Spiele und Videos mit dieser Philips Dockingstation DS3500/12 kabellos dank Bluetooth-Übertragung. Verbinden Sie Ihr/en iPod/iPhone/iPad über USB mit Ihrem Computer. Schließen Sie Ihr Gerät an eine Steckdose an, oder verwenden Sie Akkus.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Begeistert von Sound

Der passende Sound für Ihr Zuhause

  • für iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Akku-/Netzbetrieb

DBB behält tiefe Töne für tiefe Bässe bei jeder Lautstärke bei

DBB behält tiefe Töne für tiefe Bässe bei jeder Lautstärke bei

Mit Dynamic Bass Boost können Sie per Tastendruck unabhängig von der eingestellten Lautstärke die Bässe in der Musik betonen und so für maximales Hörvergnügen sorgen. Die tiefsten Bassfrequenzen gehen bei niedriger Lautstärke meistens verloren. Um diesem Effekt entgegenzuwirken, können Sie mit Dynamic Bass Boost die Basspegel verstärken, damit auch bei niedriger Lautstärke ein gleichmäßiger Sound erzeugt wird.

AUX-Eingang für einfaches Anschließen an nahezu jedes elektronische Gerät

Wahlweise Batterie- oder Netzbetrieb für Musikgenuss unterwegs

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.0

von 5

27

Bewertungen

92%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Excellent Product

First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst

07/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Excellent Product

Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!

I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth® verfasst

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