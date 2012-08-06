Eingestellt
Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag
Für jederzeit großartige Ergebnisse benötigen Sie ein Bügeleisen, das Sie nie im Stich lässt. Mit seiner neuen SteamGlide-Bügelsohle, einer Leistung von 2200 W für konstant hohen Dampfausstoß sowie Entkalkertabletten ist dieses Bügeleisen nicht nur praktisch, sondern auch dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertig!
Stopper
Konstante Dampfleistung von bis zu 35 g/Min. – ideal zum Glätten aller Falten
Die 110 g Dampfleistung des Bügeleisens ermöglicht ein müheloses Glätten auch von hartnäckigen Falten.
Auszeichnungen
4.0
von 5
7
Bewertungen
86%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
mates
06/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great iron
I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst
sneeezeweed
06/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great iron
I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst
shirleydoll
01/02/2012
United Kingdom
dashing away with the smoothing iron
I needed a new steam iron that was light, reached into tight corners and wouldn't run out of steam in a hurry. The added bonus was the generous length of no-tangle flex which rotated 360 degrees, so I am very pleased. This will do fine until a fully automatic one is invented!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst