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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Eingestellt

PowerLifeDampfbügeleisen

GC2930/02

4

| (7) Bewertungen | 86% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

1 Auszeichnung

Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag

Für jederzeit großartige Ergebnisse benötigen Sie ein Bügeleisen, das Sie nie im Stich lässt. Mit seiner neuen SteamGlide-Bügelsohle, einer Leistung von 2200 W für konstant hohen Dampfausstoß sowie Entkalkertabletten ist dieses Bügeleisen nicht nur praktisch, sondern auch dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertig!

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Mit SteamGlide-Bügelsohle

Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag

  • Stopper

2200 W für konstant hohe Dampfleistung

2200 W für konstant hohe Dampfleistung

Konstante Dampfleistung bis zu 35 g/Min.

Konstante Dampfleistung bis zu 35 g/Min.

Konstante Dampfleistung von bis zu 35 g/Min. – ideal zum Glätten aller Falten

110 g Dampfleistung glättet ohne Mühe auch hartnäckige Falten

110 g Dampfleistung glättet ohne Mühe auch hartnäckige Falten

Die 110 g Dampfleistung des Bügeleisens ermöglicht ein müheloses Glätten auch von hartnäckigen Falten.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Auszeichnungen

  • Bild von VRS_PBTAWARD66

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.0

von 5

7

Bewertungen

86%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2

06/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great iron

I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst

06/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great iron

I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst

01/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

dashing away with the smoothing iron

I needed a new steam iron that was light, reached into tight corners and wouldn't run out of steam in a hurry. The added bonus was the generous length of no-tangle flex which rotated 360 degrees, so I am very pleased. This will do fine until a fully automatic one is invented!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron verfasst

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