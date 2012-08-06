This iron proved to be faulty and ruined clothes, an expensive shirt etc. When used as a Steam iron brown markings appeared and the plate was badly stained the 2nd Time I used it, worse there were lines of stain, on my board cover and a garment. So it was returned to the store. I liked the design very much and found the shaped front very usefull for shirts, blouses and getting into those tight corners, so I have purchased the model that does not self clean as I am sure this was the problem with it. The new model is the same shape and as yet have not used it on Steam setting.