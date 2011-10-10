Eingestellt
QG3190/00
Überragende Sichtbarkeit, maximale Präzision
Dank der revolutionären MicroBlade-Technologie dieses Philips Multitrim-Sets können Sie jeden beliebigen Haarstil mit absoluter Präzision und ohne unerwünschte Haare kreieren.
Pro
9 in 1
Wasserfest
100 % wasserdicht für eine einfache Verwendung und Reinigung
Dank der revolutionären MicroBlade-Technologie können Sie jeden beliebigen Haarstil mit absoluter Präzision kreieren.
Die gehärteten, selbstschärfenden Inox-Stahlklingen sind schärfer als Titan*.
3.0
von 5
33
Bewertungen
paul1
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Simplicity
This is a great product for keeping a clean cut look for hair and face. It's easily charged and the storage stand is excellent for keeping all the attachments in the same place. The guards are all easily adjustable for varying trimming length and the additional heads also come in handy. The fact that it can be used wet is also a great feature. As with all trimmers keeping them clean is important to performance and this doesn't disappoint. All the heads are easily cleaned and can be taken apart for more thorough cleaning. All in all this is an affordable, reliable and high performance trimmer that's just as good for use in the home as well as for when you're on the move.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit verfasst
Lumenpra
05/01/2020
España
Verifizierter Käufer
Muy buen cortador y fácil de utilizar
De fácil uso, múltiples accesorios, rápido y cómodo
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit verfasst
Datum der Benutzung 2018-12-05
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit verfasst
Datum der Benutzung 2018-12-05
nespolina
24/05/2012
Italia
Ottimo apparecchio, funzionale e comodo
Posseggo il rasoio da circa 3 anni e devo dire che non mi ha mai dato noie. Facile nel suo utilizzo, perfetto nel suo funzionamento ed infine devo elogiare la casa produttrice per la semplicità con la quale è stato possibile reperire delle parti di ricambio usurate. Sicuramente un prodotto da consigliare.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Kit professionale verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Kit professionale verfasst