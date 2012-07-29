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  • Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut
  • Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut
  • Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut
  • Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut
  • Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut
  • Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut

Eingestellt

Philips AventTrendige Freeflow Schnuller

SCF132/32

5
| (6) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut
Die Avent kiefergerecht geformten, weichen und symmetrischen Sauger sorgen für eine natürliche Entwicklung von Gaumen, Zähnen und Zahnfleisch. Alle Avent Schnuller bestehen aus Silikon und sind geruchs- und geschmacksneutral. Änderungen der Farben vorbehalten.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

Mit Freeflow Saugerschild und trendigem Design.

Maximale Luftzirkulation für sensible Haut

  • 0 bis 6 Monate

Sicherheitsring

Sicherheitsring

Für ein leichtes Entfernen des Philips Avent Schnullers zu jeder Zeit

Kiefergerecht geformter, symmetrischer Silikonsauger

Kiefergerecht geformter, symmetrischer Silikonsauger

Die flachen, tropfenförmigen und symmetrischen Philips Avent Sauger, die die natürliche Entwicklung von Gaumen, Zähnen und Zahnfleisch Ihres Babys berücksichtigen, auch wenn der Schnuller verkehrt herum im Mund liegt.

Benutzerfreundliche Silikonsauger

Benutzerfreundliche Silikonsauger

Der Philips Avent Silikonsauger ist geschmacks- und geruchsneutral und wird daher von Ihrem Baby leichter angenommen. Das Silikon ist glatt, transparent, einfach zu reinigen und wird nicht klebrig. Der Sauger ist stabil, langlebig, form- und farbfest.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

5.0

von 5

6

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

4
3
2
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the product is good

My hubby buy it for the baby and it was good.my baby loves to play with it or sometimes she just go to sleep by putting in her mouth after a while.

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best dummy you can buy

Great dummy, comes in so many colours and is robust after months of use

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product :)

My baby loved this type of soother. I had tried a few other brands on him first but this type was the only one he would take to. They are well made and being orthodontic makes it even better for a little one's mouth. Would highly reccomend to everyone who is planning on giving their baby a soother.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst

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