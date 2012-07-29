Eingestellt
0 bis 6 Monate
Für ein leichtes Entfernen des Philips Avent Schnullers zu jeder Zeit
Die flachen, tropfenförmigen und symmetrischen Philips Avent Sauger, die die natürliche Entwicklung von Gaumen, Zähnen und Zahnfleisch Ihres Babys berücksichtigen, auch wenn der Schnuller verkehrt herum im Mund liegt.
Der Philips Avent Silikonsauger ist geschmacks- und geruchsneutral und wird daher von Ihrem Baby leichter angenommen. Das Silikon ist glatt, transparent, einfach zu reinigen und wird nicht klebrig. Der Sauger ist stabil, langlebig, form- und farbfest.
5.0
von 5
6
Bewertungen
100%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
SRiffat
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
the product is good
My hubby buy it for the baby and it was good.my baby loves to play with it or sometimes she just go to sleep by putting in her mouth after a while.
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Best dummy you can buy
Great dummy, comes in so many colours and is robust after months of use
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst
Cheryl2012
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great product :)
My baby loved this type of soother. I had tried a few other brands on him first but this type was the only one he would take to. They are well made and being orthodontic makes it even better for a little one's mouth. Would highly reccomend to everyone who is planning on giving their baby a soother.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers verfasst
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