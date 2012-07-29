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  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
  • Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung

Eingestellt

Philips AventHervorragende, orthodontische Schnuller

SCF184/14

4.5
| (12) Bewertungen | 92% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung
Der kiefergerecht geformte Schnuller von Philips Avent wurde zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung entwickelt. All unsere Schnuller werden aus Silikon hergestellt und sind geschmacks- und geruchsneutral. Änderungen der Farben vorbehalten.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

Entwickelt mit dem anerkannten Kieferorthopäden Dr. Hagemann

Zur Förderung einer gesunden Dentalentwicklung

  • 6 bis 18 Monate

Einzigartige "Flügel"

Einzigartige "Flügel"

Kiefergerecht geformte Schnuller mit einzigartigen Flügeln minimieren den Druck auf das Zahnfleisch und wachsende Zähne. Durch die Flügel wird der Sauger breiter, sodass sich der Druck, der durch das Saugen Ihres Babys entsteht, gleichmäßiger verteilt wird und weniger Druck auf die einzelnen Zähne ausgeübt wird.

Speziell geformter Sauger

Speziell geformter Sauger

Der speziell geformte Sauger sorgt für eine natürliche Position von Babys Zunge.

Aufsteckbare Hygienekappe

Aufsteckbare Hygienekappe

Hält sterilisierte Sauger hygienisch sauber

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.5

von 5

12

Bewertungen

92%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this is the only dummy my baby took

My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2024 weltweit mit 8.139 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde. 

  1. Hängen Sie Ihrem Kind den Schnuller nicht um den Hals, da es sich daran strangulieren kann.