Eingestellt
6 bis 18 Monate
Kiefergerecht geformte Schnuller mit einzigartigen Flügeln minimieren den Druck auf das Zahnfleisch und wachsende Zähne. Durch die Flügel wird der Sauger breiter, sodass sich der Druck, der durch das Saugen Ihres Babys entsteht, gleichmäßiger verteilt wird und weniger Druck auf die einzelnen Zähne ausgeübt wird.
Der speziell geformte Sauger sorgt für eine natürliche Position von Babys Zunge.
Hält sterilisierte Sauger hygienisch sauber
4.5
von 5
12
Bewertungen
92%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
sara247
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
this is the only dummy my baby took
My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst
Honey786
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst
kitykaty1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers verfasst
Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2024 weltweit mit 8.139 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde.
Hängen Sie Ihrem Kind den Schnuller nicht um den Hals, da es sich daran strangulieren kann.