Eingestellt
Einfach Wasser einfüllen, beladen und für 2 Minuten bei 1.100 bis1.850 Watt, für 4 Minuten bei 850 bis 1.000 Watt oder 6 Minuten bei 500 bis 850 Watt in die Mikrowelle stellen.
Passt in die meisten Mikrowellengeräte. Ideal für unterwegs.
4.7
von 5
75
Bewertungen
99%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Mrsboswell
11/01/2018
United Kingdom
Easy to use and compact
This product is brilliant, it's easy to use and does a thorough job. It's compact and does not take up allot of room. I definitely would recommend this product to other mums.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser verfasst
Helena
02/10/2013
United Kingdom
Quick and easy to use
One of the best products we bought for our new baby. So simple to just put all the items that need sterilizing in here and give it a quick zap in the microwave - no special tablets needed and ready quickly which can be handy when baby is hungry! Fits all sorts of bottles and pumps and things so you don't have to have Philips Avent ones.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser verfasst
Emz71
10/07/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
I used this product for my 1st baby 14yrs ago, so easy to use I bought for our new baby. Can fit 3 bottles & other items such as dummies in and comes with decent bottle brush. It's all good.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser verfasst