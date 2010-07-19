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Philips AventDigitaler Dampfsterilisator

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Bewertungen | 96% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Immer bereit, wenn Sie ihn brauchen
Der digitale Dampfsterilisator von Philips Avent ist schnell und hält den Inhalt bis zur Verwendung steril. So haben Sie mehr Zeit für die wichtigen Dinge.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

Verbesserte Technologie für 24 Stunden sterilen Inhalt

Immer bereit, wenn Sie ihn brauchen

  • 220 – 240 V

iQ Technologie – die intelligente Antwort auf Ihre Bedürfnisse

iQ Technologie – die intelligente Antwort auf Ihre Bedürfnisse

Die Philips Avent iQ Produkte mit ihrer fortschrittlichen Technologie sind intelligent, stellen sich auf Ihre Bedürfnisse ein und erleichtern Ihnen so die Ernährung und Versorgung Ihres Babys.

Steriler Inhalt Tag und Nacht

Steriler Inhalt Tag und Nacht

Hält den Inhalt durch wiederholte Ausführung des Sterilisationszyklus für 24 Stunden steril. Während dieser Zeit können über die Pausenfunktion Teile entnommen werden, ohne den Zyklus zu unterbrechen.

Immer informiert mit dem digitalen Display

Immer informiert mit dem digitalen Display

Digitales Display und akustische Signale informieren jederzeit über den Sterilisationsstatus.

Technische Daten

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Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.5

von 5

32

Bewertungen

96%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

2

19/07/2010

Deutschland

Deutschland

Mein bester Kauf!

Alles paßt rein. Milchpumpe, Flaschen, Schnuller. Immer griffbereit, einfach schnell wieder etwas dabei legen und weiter sterilisieren und das 24h lang. Da bleibt mehr Zeit für wichtigeres, das Baby. Würde ich immer wieder kaufen.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/26 Digitaler Dampfsterilisator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/26 Digitaler Dampfsterilisator verfasst

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst

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