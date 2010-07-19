Eingestellt
220 – 240 V
Die Philips Avent iQ Produkte mit ihrer fortschrittlichen Technologie sind intelligent, stellen sich auf Ihre Bedürfnisse ein und erleichtern Ihnen so die Ernährung und Versorgung Ihres Babys.
Hält den Inhalt durch wiederholte Ausführung des Sterilisationszyklus für 24 Stunden steril. Während dieser Zeit können über die Pausenfunktion Teile entnommen werden, ohne den Zyklus zu unterbrechen.
Digitales Display und akustische Signale informieren jederzeit über den Sterilisationsstatus.
4.5
von 5
32
Bewertungen
96%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Sanny
19/07/2010
Deutschland
Mein bester Kauf!
Alles paßt rein. Milchpumpe, Flaschen, Schnuller. Immer griffbereit, einfach schnell wieder etwas dabei legen und weiter sterilisieren und das 24h lang. Da bleibt mehr Zeit für wichtigeres, das Baby. Würde ich immer wieder kaufen.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/26 Digitaler Dampfsterilisator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/26 Digitaler Dampfsterilisator verfasst
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer verfasst
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