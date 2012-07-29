Eingestellt
125 ml
Für empfindliches Zahnfleisch
Fügen Sie Griffe zur vertrauten Flaschen und dem Sauger hinzu, damit Ihr Baby lernt selbstständig zu trinken
Alle Philips Avent Flaschen und Becher sind kompatibel, mit Ausnahme der Glasflaschen und der Erwachsenen-Trinklernbecher/Mein erster Becher für große Kinder. So können Sie Produkte zum perfekten Becher für die individuelle Entwicklung Ihres Kindes zusammenstellen.
3.9
von 5
12
Bewertungen
82%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
alwaysthinkin
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great starter cup
This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup verfasst
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great starter cup
This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup verfasst
IrishBetty
12/06/2011
United Kingdom
great little cup!
this is a great first cup (eventhough we are still using it now!) It is just the perfect size and comes with handles that fits your other bottles too. You can buy more soft spouts for it, as they may change colour with carrots - as most of them do !!! What is in carrots...? Overall a great little cup!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup verfasst
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