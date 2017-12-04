Eingestellt
SHC8800/12
High-Resolution-Heimkino-Sound
Die kabellosen Philips SHC8800 Kopfhörer lassen Sie vollkommen frei in Ihre ganz persönliche Welt des Heimkino-Sounds eintauchen. Dank einer Reichweite von 100 Metern und des für die Ohren komfortablen Design können Sie das ultimative Home Entertainment-Erlebnis genießen.
40 mm Treiber/offen
Over-Ear
Weiche Ohrpolster
Mit 20 Stunden Musikwiedergabe können Sie problemlos Film- und Musikmarathons hinlegen, ohne dass die Soundqualität abnimmt.
Die SHC8800 Kopfhörer von Philips schalten sich automatisch ein, sobald Sie sie aufsetzen. Sobald Sie sie absetzen, schalten sich die Kopfhörer automatisch aus, damit keine Energie verschwendet wird.
Legen Sie die Kopfhörer zum einfachen Aufladen in die Dockingstation.
3.6
von 5
11
Bewertungen
DGH1
04/12/2017
United Kingdom
Good sound quality
Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones verfasst
chaussure99
05/06/2017
België
Très bon casque !!
Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur verfasst
chemadriz
21/12/2017
España
casi perfectos
Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV verfasst