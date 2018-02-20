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Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Wet & Dry-Elektrorasierer

AT620/14

3.9
| (27) Bewertungen | 88% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
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3.9

von 5

27

Bewertungen

88%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

02/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it's amazing product

Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

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