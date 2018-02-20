Eingestellt
3.9
von 5
27
Bewertungen
88%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
BigJock
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Good performance, reasonable price.
This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst
BigJock
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Good performance, reasonable price.
This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst
biswa
02/05/2017
United Kingdom
it's amazing product
Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst