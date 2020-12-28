Eingestellt
SHB4805RG/00
Ultraleicht. Großartiger Klang.
Erleben Sie grenzenlose Freiheit ohne störende Kabel. Die kabellosen Philips Flite Everlite Kopfhörer verbinden Style und alltagstaugliche Einfachheit. Kompakt und ultraleicht mit klarem Sound – jeden Tag.
32-mm-Treiber/geschlossen
Over-Ear
Weiche Ohrpolster
Flach zusammenklappbar
Mit 12 Stunden Betriebszeit können Sie den ganzen Tag Musik hören.
Koppeln Sie Ihr Smart-Gerät über Bluetooth mit Ihren Kopfhörern, und genießen Sie die Freiheit und Freude kristallklarer Musik und Anrufe – ganz ohne Kabelsalat.
Mit der Schnellaufladungstechnologie erhalten Sie schnelle Energie, wenn der Akku fast leer ist. Mit nur fünf Minuten Ladezeit erreichen Sie so eine Stunde Betriebszeit.
2.0
von 5
3
Bewertungen
Homar
28/12/2020
United Kingdom
For the Mrs tab
Thought Id test what I got her, look nice very light and block out side noise well, Give a very good range of sound from lowest rumbles to crisp clear vocals and highs had cinema type feel to the sound, good for price, not sure if mid base felt little airy and light and volume wasn't loadest but enough for most people, this being said was first time using these and tablet so it may be something can iron out in settings eq. Or diffent sound source, straight out box worked well, clear sound, better frequency range than many, but may punch
Vorteile
Light weight, comfortable, good frequency range, cost,
Nachteile
Could be loader, maybe to light for sum, may lack on puch if can't adjust sound mode
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst
Datum der Benutzung 2020-11-27
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst
Datum der Benutzung 2020-11-27
Thill
05/11/2020
United Kingdom
Stopped Working After A Month. Poor Connectivity.
These look very nice and are comfortable, but they stopped working after a month. Pressing the button for about 30 seconds they eventually started up again, but now are completely dead. Also they were very hard to connect to my iPhone 8 Plus. I had to disconnect from my computer, while it is supposed to remember and be used with different devices. Then I couldn't connect back to my Mac and had to disconnect from the iPhone. It took ages to connect back to my Mac. I tried multiple times to connect back to the iPhone and was never able to again. Now they don't work at all. I reported this to Philips. After forever on the phone the associate I spoke to said I 'may' get an e-mail that I would need to respond to but that if I didn't get the e-mail, I would need to contact them back. Huh?? I never got the e-mail; should I be surprised? I don't have time messing around chasing people. So customer service doesn't deal with problems directly, apparently. The shop I bought them from wants me to jump through hoops. Ironically, the cheapie off-brand pair I have had 5 years are still working and connect easily to everything. Unfortunately the cheap plastic headband part cracked, so they fall off. This is just a hassle and waste of money and time. They weren't super expensive, but its still hard earned money and time down the drain on a faulty product that worked for 4 weeks.
Vorteile
Look good. Comfortable. Sturdy plastic and metal housing.
Nachteile
DON'T WORK: 1) Electronics stopped working. 2) Software/connectivity problems with all devices.
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst
Datum der Benutzung 2020-10-04
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst
Datum der Benutzung 2020-10-04
bacheletb
27/03/2019
France
Problèmes de connexion bluetooth
Je n'arrive plus à connecter le bluetooth au casque qui est introuvable. Impossible de le réinitialiser.
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil verfasst
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