These look very nice and are comfortable, but they stopped working after a month. Pressing the button for about 30 seconds they eventually started up again, but now are completely dead. Also they were very hard to connect to my iPhone 8 Plus. I had to disconnect from my computer, while it is supposed to remember and be used with different devices. Then I couldn't connect back to my Mac and had to disconnect from the iPhone. It took ages to connect back to my Mac. I tried multiple times to connect back to the iPhone and was never able to again. Now they don't work at all. I reported this to Philips. After forever on the phone the associate I spoke to said I 'may' get an e-mail that I would need to respond to but that if I didn't get the e-mail, I would need to contact them back. Huh?? I never got the e-mail; should I be surprised? I don't have time messing around chasing people. So customer service doesn't deal with problems directly, apparently. The shop I bought them from wants me to jump through hoops. Ironically, the cheapie off-brand pair I have had 5 years are still working and connect easily to everything. Unfortunately the cheap plastic headband part cracked, so they fall off. This is just a hassle and waste of money and time. They weren't super expensive, but its still hard earned money and time down the drain on a faulty product that worked for 4 weeks.