Eingestellt
125 ml
Sauger mit Nahrungsfluss für Babys
Der breite, brustähnlich geformte Sauger unterstützt Ihr Baby in einem naturnahen Trinkverhalten und erleichtert die Kombination von Stillen und Flaschenernährung.
Die Avent Airflex Flasche arbeitet mit dem Airflex Ventil, das sich aktiv im Rhythmus von Babys natürlichem Saugen bewegt.
In einer klinischen Studie wurde bewiesen, dass mit Avent Flaschen gefütterte zwei Wochen alte Neugeborene weniger häufig unter schmerzhaften Koliken leiden als mit herkömmlichen Flaschen gefütterte Babys. (Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.philips.com/Avent.)
4.3
von 5
16
Bewertungen
85%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
WEIGHTS
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!
I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst
Drac3240
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
just the right size
Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst
Daisy
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Works perfectly
I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle verfasst